‘F1’ box-office collection: Brad Pitt's film speeds to $144M global debut, becomes Apple’s biggest box office launch

Apple Original Films has scored its biggest theatrical success to date with ‘F1’, the high-octane Formula 1 drama starring Brad Pitt, which sped to an impressive $144 million global opening weekend.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed feature launched across 78 international markets, collecting $88.4 million overseas and a further $55.6 million domestically.

'F1' Becomes Apple's Strongest Box Office Launch Exceeding pre-weekend projections, ‘F1’ not only delivered Apple’s strongest box office launch but also claimed the No. 1 position among U.S. films in 74 out of 78 international territories.

The film's global Imax take reached $27.7 million, with overseas markets accounting for $11.1 million of that — particularly strong showings in the UK, Japan, and South Korea. In China, ‘F1’ delivered $3.8 million on Imax alone, representing a massive 43% share of the country's total box office for the film.

In the UK, ‘F1’ had a strong pole position despite soaring summer temperatures, earning $9.2 million including previews. That figure places it on par with Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ahead of ‘Fast X’ by 17%, as well as 78% above ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’.

Comparatively, the film is tracking at current exchange rates alongside ‘Gladiator II’, performing 18% stronger than ‘World War Z’, 34% ahead of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, 58% above ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, and a substantial 152% over ‘Bullet Train’.

The film’s European performance has been especially notable, with ‘F1’ delivering the biggest opening weekend ever for an Apple title in the region. Eastern Europe, where Formula 1 enjoys significant popularity, has emerged as a standout contributor.