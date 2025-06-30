‘F1’ box-office collection: Brad Pitt's film speeds to $144M global debut, becomes Apple’s biggest box office launch

Apple Original Films has scored its biggest theatrical success to date with ‘F1’, the high-octane Formula 1 drama starring Brad Pitt, which sped to an impressive $144 million global opening weekend.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed feature launched across 78 international markets, collecting $88.4 million overseas and a further $55.6 million domestically.

'F1' Becomes Apple's Strongest Box Office Launch Exceeding pre-weekend projections, ‘F1’ not only delivered Apple’s strongest box office launch but also claimed the No. 1 position among U.S. films in 74 out of 78 international territories.

The film's global Imax take reached $27.7 million, with overseas markets accounting for $11.1 million of that — particularly strong showings in the UK, Japan, and South Korea. In China, ‘F1’ delivered $3.8 million on Imax alone, representing a massive 43% share of the country's total box office for the film.

In the UK, ‘F1’ had a strong pole position despite soaring summer temperatures, earning $9.2 million including previews. That figure places it on par with Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ahead of ‘Fast X’ by 17%, as well as 78% above ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’.

Comparatively, the film is tracking at current exchange rates alongside ‘Gladiator II’, performing 18% stronger than ‘World War Z’, 34% ahead of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, 58% above ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, and a substantial 152% over ‘Bullet Train’.

The film’s European performance has been especially notable, with ‘F1’ delivering the biggest opening weekend ever for an Apple title in the region. Eastern Europe, where Formula 1 enjoys significant popularity, has emerged as a standout contributor.

As ‘F1’ continues its theatrical rollout, the success signals growing appetite for Apple’s big-screen ventures and cements Brad Pitt’s star power in global markets. With critical acclaim and strong fan interest, the film is expected to maintain momentum in the weeks ahead, particularly in territories where Formula 1 commands a devoted following.