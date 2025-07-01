F1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Brad Pitt movie sees 66.13% drop after strong weekend, mints THIS amount

F1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Brad Pitt starrer sports drama is making waves at the box office. Joseph Kosinski directorial movie has slowed down after strong performance over the weekend.

F1 Box Office Collection Day 4 At the India box office, the "F1: The Movie" witnessed 66.13 percent drop in earnings on Monday, June 30, and raked in ₹2.76 crore net across all languages. During its 4-day box office run, the movie minted ₹24.31 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. After collecting ₹5.5 crore net in India on its opening day, F1 amassed an impressive ₹15.9 crore net on its first weekend.

Meanwhile, it did a business of $57 million in United States, by raking in $2.3 million on Sunday. Globally, of Apple Original Films’ F1 raked in $146.3 million, according to Deadline's reported 3-day estimate. Marking the biggest global 3-day collection for Brad Pitt, it is Joseph Kosinski second biggest opener after Top Gun: Maverick which collected $126.7 million in 3 days.

F1: The Movie cast Produced under the banners Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Monolith Pictures, Apple Studios and Dawn Apollo Films, the Hollywood movie stars Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris in pivotal roles, alongside Brad Pitt.

Made on a budget of $250 million, the movie first screened at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 16 this year and made its theatrical debut in worldwide on June 27.

F1 producer Jerry Bruckheimer described working experience with ‘F1: The Movie’ cast in an interview with Deadline and stated, “Joseph Kosinski came up with a great story, and Brad Pitt really helped. Lewis Hamilton got us through. I’m here and certainly along for the ride, but you gotta give credit to the creative guys, just the amount of effort Brad and Damson Idris went to learn how to drive these cars."

