F1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Brad Pitt’s racing drama accelerates past ₹28 crore in India

Brad Pitt’s adrenaline-fueled racing film F1 is back on track after a brief slowdown, gaining momentum at the Indian box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹4.18 crore on Tuesday, bringing its five-day total to approximately ₹28.93 crore.

Released on June 27, the film opened to a roaring start with a ₹21.4 crore weekend collection despite facing competition from domestic titles like Maa and Kannappa. While Monday saw a dip to ₹3.35 crore, Tuesday’s improved performance signals strong weekday retention, likely driven by word-of-mouth and motorsport fans returning for repeat viewings.

F1 Box Office Collection Day 5 The movie recorded a solid 28.25% English occupancy across India on Tuesday, July 1, with footfalls peaking during the night shows.

Morning Shows: 11.32%

Afternoon Shows: 26.10%

Evening Shows: 32.88%

Night Shows: 42.68% Major metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad continue to register the highest turnout.

F1 Worldwide Performance On the global front, F1: The Movie raced ahead with an impressive $140 million worldwide in its opening weekend, including $55.6 million from the United States — $25 million of which came on Day 1 alone, according to data from The Numbers.

F1 Cast and Production Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, F1 stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies. F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who also co-produces, makes a special cameo appearance. The film was made on a budget of $250 million and had its world premiere at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on June 16.

Produced by Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Apple Studios, and Dawn Apollo Films, F1 is being praised for its intense racing sequences and authentic depiction of the sport. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that Pitt and Idris underwent extensive training over four months to learn race car driving for the film.

