F1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Brad Pitt's film beats Maa and Kannapaa, earns ₹30 crore+ in India

F1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hollywood star Brad Pitt's much-awaited film F1 is bringing the Indian audience to theatres. In fact, the film has now surpassed the business of Kajol's Maa and Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa which released on the same day as F1.

F1 Box Office Collection Day 6 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, F1 minted ₹3.50 crore on day 6. The total earnings of the film are ₹32 crore in India so far.

The film has maintained its pace at the ticket window.

F1 had an overall 18.70% occupancy on Wednesday in the English format in India. The occupancy distributions through the shows were as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.64%

Afternoon Shows: 17.10%

Evening Shows: 21.99%

Night Shows: 27.06%

For the Hindi dubbed version, the film witnessed about 8.22% occupancy on day 6, Wednesday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 5.25%

Afternoon Shows: 7.91%

Evening Shows: 7.99%

Night Shows: 11.73%

Delhi NCR has the highest number of screenings for F1 in all formats. In terms of occupancy in the Hindi and English languages, Mumbai stood second on the list.

About F1 Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in key roles.

It is produced Jerry Bruckheimer and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who also makes a special cameo appearance in the film.

F1 is based on the story a former Formula One driver who returns to the tracks after 30 years in a bid to rescue a struggling team once led by his former partner.

F1 vs Maa, Kannappa The Brad Pitt-starrer had a decent start at the Indian box office, earning ₹5.5 crore on its opening day and showing growth over the weekend.

Interestingly, the film has now outperformed Indian releases Maa and Kannappa, both of which had promising openings.

On Wednesday, Maa earned its lowest, raking in ₹1.75 crore. On the other hand, Kannapaa collected ₹1.15 crore.