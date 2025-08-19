F1: The Movie OTT release: Brad Pitt’s sports drama to stream online after minting ₹5,000 crore worldwide; check when

Brad Pitt’s sports drama F1: The Movie has set new box office records since its release on June 27. It has minted nearly ₹5,000 crore ( ₹4,800 crore) worldwide. Now, it is all set for its OTT release.

After a successful run in theatres, it was re-released earlier in August due to high demand. The film is directed by Top Gun: Maverick maker Joseph Kosinski.

In the movie, Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, an ageing driver making a comeback after a career-ending injury in the ’90s. He now helps a failing Formula 1 team fight for survival.

It also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies. Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton produced it.

F1: The Movie OTT release As fans eagerly await the OTT release, F1: The Movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video for rent from August 22. Meanwhile, the PG-13 film will stream on Apple TV+ after cinemas.

It will likely start streaming on Apple TV+ between late September and early October. However, the official date is not yet confirmed.

Is F1: The Movie still running in theatres? F1: The Movie is still running in theatres in select locations, especially in IMAX and premium large-format screens. In Mumbai, Brad Pitt’s movie plays at PVR ICON Goregaon, Phoenix Palladium, Metro INOX Marine Lines and Infiniti Andheri, among others.

In Delhi-NCR, Cinepolis Saket, PVR Noida, PVR Select City Walk and Director’s Cut Ambience Mall are showing it in formats like Onyx and Dolby. Bengaluru hosts limited shows at Garuda Mall and Forum Rex Walk.

Also Read | Brad Pitt advises next generation of actors to avoid pressure of franchises or superhero roles

Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing movies Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film to date is F1: The Movie. It is followed by World War Z ( ₹4,700 crore), Troy ( ₹4324 crore) and Mr. & Mrs. Smith ( ₹4,159 crore). Ocean’s Eleven ( ₹3,924 crore) is number 5.