F1: The Movie OTT release; Brad Pitt’s sports drama to stream online for free after massive theatrical success

Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie has become a global blockbuster since its release on June 27, earning more than ₹5,576 crore worldwide. Fans, rejoice. The OTT release of the sports drama has been confirmed.

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, the film follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes. The veteran Formula 1 driver returns after a career-ending injury in the 1990s. He mentors a struggling F1 team fighting for survival.

The film also stars Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies. Due to high demand, the movie was re-released in August.

F1: The Movie is Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film ever, surpassing World War Z ( ₹4,700 crore), Troy ( ₹4,324 crore), Mr. & Mrs. Smith ( ₹4,159 crore) and Ocean’s Eleven ( ₹3,924 crore).

F1: The Movie OTT release F1: The Movie will soon make its OTT debut after a massive theatrical success. The PG-13 film was first released in cinemas on June 27.

It became available for digital purchase or rent on August 22, through various platforms, including the Apple TV app and Amazon Prime Video.

The movie will stream exclusively on Apple TV for subscribers starting December 12. The OTT platform confirmed it with a social media post on October 13.

Apple TV rebranding Apple has decided to drop the “Plus” and rebrand its streaming platform as simply Apple TV. The change wasn’t announced through a big campaign but quietly appeared in a press release for the F1 movie OTT release.

The move aims to reduce confusion since “Apple TV” was already used for the company’s streaming device launched in 2019. Users often mixed up the app, the device and the subscription service.

“Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity,” said the release. According to Apple Insider, the rebranding likely helps unify Apple’s entertainment products under a single, cleaner brand identity.

“With that name change, those of us who buy the Apple TV (hardware) must now be given free access to streaming!” reacted an Apple user.

