Star kid who overcame depression after failed debut, later won National Award and delivered highest-grossing Hindi film

Star kids in the film industry often benefit from privilege and easy access, with many enjoying smooth launch into showbiz. However, not all manage to leave an instant mark on audiences. One such actor, who made his debut in the Malayalam film industry, had a disappointing start as his first film failed terribly. Result? He battled with depression until he made a powerful comeback and went on to bag the National Award. In the latest, he delivered the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Star kid who delivered highest-grossing Hindi film despite flop debut It is none other than actor Fahadh Faasil, son of filmmaker Fazil.

Fahadh Faasil Fahadh made his much-awaited debut in the Malayalam film industry with his father's film, Kaiyethum Doorath in 2002. He starred opposite Nikita Thukral, under the stage name, Shaanu.

The film was a failure at the box office.

Fahadh Faasil battled depression, moved to the US As per a report of News18, he went into depression following his disastrous debut.

In fact, the actor once shared that after his failed debut film, he moved to the US to pursue his studies, wishing to never return to films.

He told Film Companion South, “I was there for eight years or so. When I came back to Kerala, I had to find a job… I needed to do something to earn a living. The only close circle of friends I had were working in the cinema. So I started interacting with them and getting involved in the writing process. That’s when my first acting opportunity came for the segment Mrityunjayam in the anthology film Kerala Cafe. I wasn’t serious about it at all. Upon seeing that, Sameer Thahir called me for Chaappa Kurishu.”

Fahadh Faasil's comeback He made his comeback in films with the film Kerala Cafe, which became a hit.

He went on to work in several films, including Diamond Necklace and 22 Female Kottayam which turned out superhit. He also received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor with his performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. The film also fetched him awards for Best Actor awards from the International Film Festival of Kerala, Filmfare Awards South, CPC Cine Awards and Asianet Film Awards.

Success of Pushpa franchise His recent blockbuster success was Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, where he portrayed the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film became one of the highest-grossing releases of the year, with fans hailing his performance as one of the most iconic roles of his career.

Highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 He reprised his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel of the 2021 blockbuster. The film achieved impressive success at the box office and became the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1800 crore milestone worldwide.

It was also the highest-grossing Hindi film as the Hindi version alone surpassed ₹800 crore.

Fahadh has several films lined up in the pipeline. He will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil film, Maareesan. He also has a Telugu film, titled Don’t Trouble The Trouble.

He also has a bunch of Malayalam films, including Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Karate Chandran and a film tentatively titled, MMMN.