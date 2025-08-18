Faissal Khan cut familial ties with brother Aamir Khan, says he wont reside at actors house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Actor and brother of Aamir Khan, Faissal Khan, issued a notice declaring the severing of all familial and estate ties with his family, including his late father Tahir Husain, mother Zeenat Tahir Husain and brother Aamir Khan.

As per the notice, the actor stated that he would not reside in Aamir Khan's residence and would not claim any maintenance from him.

"I, FAISSAL KHAN, have, from the date hereof, severed all ties familial, as well as, in estate with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written," read a portion of the public notice.

The names mentioned in the notice include Zeenat Tahir Hussain, Aamir Khan, Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Nikhat Hegde, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, and Imran Khan, among others.

"And I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also now claim any monthly allowance/maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan," read the notice issued by Faisal Khan.

The 'Mela' actor's decision was based on the past events, including being subjected to alleged forced medication and his confinement to home against his wishes by family members for their personal interests.

The portion from the notice read, "During the period 2005 to 2007, I was subjected to unwanted forced medication. During the period 2005 to 2006, I was confined to home, akin to house arrest, against my wishes, by some family members for their personal interests."

He also alleged being forced to give up on his signatory rights by his family members. He also allegedly accused his mother, Zeenat Tahir Hussain, and elder sister, Nikhat Hegde, of making false allegations against him that he was suffering from "paranoid Schizophrenia".

"I was being forced to give up my signatory rights by my family members. I left home, whereupon my mother, Zeenat Tahir Hussain and my elder sister, Nikhat Hegde, made false allegations against me that I was suffering from paranoid Schizophrenia, and that I was a danger to society and large," said Faissal Khan.

The actor cited a court case's final judgment, which rejected the allegations and contentions made by his family members.

"The court case took about five months for hearing and disposal, and in February 2008, the court passed final judgment in my favour, and rejected the allegations and contentions made by my family members, which is a matter of record," added the notice.

He further said, "My family members have now, once again, conspiracy against me and defamed me by publishing false statements in print and social media in the month of August 2025 that I was misleading and misrepresenting the facts, when on the contrary my family members have been responsible for jeopardising my career anc creating havoc in my personal and professiona Life since the Year 2005."

The actor further requested privacy and said that he would be filing a writ petition on this matter.

"All persons are hereby requested to refrain from publishing any comment and/or statement in the public domain concerning me, and I request them to respect my privacy. And practically after one month, I will be filing a writ petition in this matter. Dated this 16th day of August, 2025," the notice concluded.