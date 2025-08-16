Faissal Khan cuts ties with Aamir Khan and family, cites 'unfortunate past events'

In a deeply personal and strikingly public development, Faissal Khan — brother of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan — has formally severed all ties with his family, including renouncing any connection to the estates of his late parents, Tahir Husain and Zeenat Tahir Husain.

Advertisement

Faisal Khan severed all ties with Aamir Khan and family According to a report from Bollywood Bubble, Faissal Khan declared, “I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written. All persons are required to take note that on and from the date hereof I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, and/or any other family member more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written, and I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them."

Advertisement

He further added, “I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also not claim any monthly allowance/ maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan. All persons are required to take note that my decision to sever all ties with my family members has been arrived at after very carefully I consideration on my part and in view of the unfortunate past events as under.”

Why did Faisal Khan take this step? The decision follows a recent interview in which Faissal made startling claims, including that Aamir allegedly confined him to his Mumbai residence for over a year. According to Faissal, his family had declared him schizophrenic, stating that he posed a threat to society. The interview rapidly circulated online, prompting widespread attention and concern.

Advertisement

Also Read | Aamir Khan plans to launch more films on YouTube after Sitaare Zameen Par

In response, Aamir Khan and the rest of the family released an official statement expressing their "distress" over Faissal’s "hurtful" remarks. Now, Faissal has issued his own legal statement, effectively formalising his separation from the family — both emotionally and legally.

The statement marks a definitive and public end to Faissal’s association with one of Bollywood’s most prominent families.