Fallout season 2: Premiere date, first-look and everything you need to know

Fallout: Season 2 is all set to return to Prime Video this December. On this occasion, Prime just dropped a bunch of first-look images of the Ella Purnell-starrer to stir up a frenzy among fans of the post-apocalyptic drama TV series, reports Variety.

Fallout: Season 2 premiere While Amazon Prime Video has yet to announce the exact premiere date for Fallout: Season 2, the streaming platform revealed that the series, which is based on a popular video game by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, will be released this December.

“Pack your Stimpaks because Fallout Season 2 crashes soon. #FalloutSeason2OnPrime, New Series, Coming this December,” Amazon Prime Video wrote on Instagram.

In the finale of Fallout: Season 1, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) was on his way to New Vegas, a city in the Mojave Desert, following his breathtaking escape in Maximus’ (Aaron Moten) power armor during the battle between the Brotherhood of Steel and Moldaver’s New California Republic raiders.

According to Deadline, Season 2 of Fallout will focus on New Vegas and what it has in store for Hank and others in the series.

Fallout: Season 2 first-look photos Amazon Prime Video dropped a few artistic first-look photos of some of the main characters, adding to the hype of the anticipated show. “We got a Full House… take a peek at what’s on hand for Season Two,” the streaming platform captioned the carousel.

In one of the pictures, Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins appear in the middle of a desert. While Kyle MacLachlan looks intensely at a high-tech watch on his wrist in one of the photos, Moises Arias stares hard into the viewers’ souls in another. On the other hand, Aaron Moten looks battle-ready at a futuristic venue.

In conclusion, Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Moises Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, and Aaron Moten will reprise their roles in Fallout: Season 2.

What is New Vegas in Fallout? In the Fallout universe, New Vegas is a fictional city built from the ruins of Las Vegas. The New California Republic, Caesar's Legion, and Mr. House give rise to the chaos and conflicts in New Vegas.