Family Business first look: Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma face off in Netflix drama

Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming web series Family Business, and it promises a gripping face-off between two powerhouse performers — Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Revealed as part of Netflix India’s 2026 slate, the first-look promo has already generated buzz for its intense corporate drama and sharp dialogues.

Set against the backdrop of boardrooms, billion-dollar deals and bruised egos, Family Business revolves around a ruthless succession battle at India’s largest conglomerate. Anil Kapoor plays Jeh Davar, a visionary billionaire who handpicks the ambitious Sid Mehta, portrayed by Vijay Varma, as his potential successor. What begins as a mentor-protégé relationship quickly spirals into a personal and professional war after Sid is unexpectedly fired, triggering a clash driven by betrayal, legacy and power.

Advertisement

Also Read | PCB risks facing lawsuit by JioStar over IND vs PAK boycott: Report

The two-minute promo sets the tone for the series’ central conflict. As tempers flare, Kapoor’s character declares, “This is war,” only for Varma to respond with equal menace: “I’m bringing Jeh Davar down.” The moment that has particularly caught viewers’ attention comes right at the end, when Sid warns his former boss he will regret the decision. Jeh’s icy comeback — “Jo regret karte hai woh baith kar biography likhte hai, history nahi” — has already found traction across social media, with fans calling it “vintage Anil Kapoor energy”.

Check out the first look here:

Co-created by Hansal Mehta and Niren Bhatt, the show marks Mehta’s second collaboration with Netflix after the success of Scoop. Niren Bhatt, known for writing mainstream hits like Bala, Stree 2 and Bhediya, brings his sharp character-driven writing to the project.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge faces legal trouble over drone shoot

The series is reportedly adapted from the popular American drama Billions, though the makers have reimagined it firmly within an Indian corporate and cultural context. For Indian audiences, the appeal lies not just in the power struggle but in how ambition, loyalty and family ties collide in high-stakes business environments.

Family Business also features a large ensemble cast including Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood and Madhoo Shah.

While Netflix is yet to announce an exact release date, the first look has already set expectations high, positioning Family Business as one of the streamer’s most ambitious Indian originals lined up for 2026.