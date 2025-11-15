Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee battles shadow rival Rukma amid sweeping North-East landscapes

The creators of The Family Man, Raj and DK, have revealed that Season 3 introduces a formidable new antagonist, Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Unlike previous villains, Rukma is Srikant’s “shadow self,” mirroring his emotions but following a very different worldview.

Raj described Rukma as carrying a “non-family family,” reflecting Srikant’s (essayed by Manoj Bajpayee) personal life in a twisted and unsettling way. This complex character is set to be the fiercest rival Srikant has faced so far, according to Moneycontrol.

A bold shift in setting Season 3 moves away from the urban battlegrounds of earlier seasons to India’s North-East, including Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Krishna DK explained that this was planned at the end of Season 2. The region’s landscapes, culture, and energy now drive the story, adding emotional and visual depth. The North-East is no longer just a backdrop, it plays a vital role in shaping the narrative.

Familiar faces and core emotions Despite the new locations and challenges, the core of the show remains the same. Srikant will continue to juggle his secret missions with his middle class life. Audiences will see familiar faces, with Sharib Hashmi as JK and Suchitra played by Priyamani, keeping the humour, warmth and family drama alive.

High stakes and season premiere With extensive new locations, a layered antagonist, and the usual action and realism, Season 3 of The Family Man seems to be a full reboot. It brings all the storylines from previous seasons together, guaranteeing high stakes and emotional payoff.

The Family Man Season 3 premieres on November 21 on Prime Video, setting the stage for Srikant Tiwari’s toughest mission yet. With Rukma as the dark new rival, fans are in for a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat showdown.

FAQs 1. When is Family Man Season 3 releasing on Prime Video? Family Man Season 3 will premiere on November 21, 2025.

2. Who is the main antagonist in Family Man Season 3? Jaideep Ahlawat plays Rukma, the main antagonist, who is Srikant Tiwari’s dark rival in Season 3.