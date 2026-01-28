Harry Styles fans outraged: High ticket prices for Together Together tour spark fury, jokes and boycott calls

Harry Styles’ upcoming 2026 ‘Together, Together’ tour has become one of the year’s biggest stories — but not just for his music and performances. Fans and the wider public have reacted strongly online to ticket prices and the experience of trying to buy them.

Harry Styles’ 2026 tour sparks backlash as fans slam soaring ticket prices Styles recently announced the ‘Together, Together’ tour, in support of his new album ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’, set for release on 6 March 2026.

The worldwide residency run will span more than 50 shows across seven major cities, including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, Sydney and a remarkable 30-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden — his only U.S. dates this year. This is an unprecedented number of shows at a single venue and forms the heart of the tour. The residency runs from 26 August to 31 October 2026.

International tickets for the tour have already gone on presale through Ticketmaster and other platforms, and resale markets have shown prices over $10,000 for some listings. Many fans took to social media to voice anger, frustration and disbelief at the cost and difficulty of getting tickets.

Social media reactions reflect a wide range of emotions about the ticketing process and the high prices.

One fan wrote, “I’m a massive Harry Styles fan but we need to have a serious conversation about the absurd ticket prices some artists are now charging. Makes music & entertainment completely inaccessible for a whole demographic of fans who don’t have hundreds to spend on a single ticket! (sic)”

Another put the problem into perspective, saying, “This is the WORST presale experience I’ve ever had. I really thought I had a chance to see Harry since I was 20k in line but they sold out in 30 minutes (sic).”

Much of the criticism has focused on resale and speculative ticket selling. One reaction specifically highlighted this, “Harry Styles' NYC residency hasn’t even begun, yet tickets are already selling for up to $10k on StubHub. This is called speculative ticket selling: scalpers selling tickets that they literally don’t even have. It’s why we need to pass my bill banning speculative tickets (sic).”

Not all responses were purely angry.

One humorous reaction summed up a change in priorities, “And suddenly my frontal lobe has developed and i do not need to see harry styles (sic).”

But humour sat alongside real concern from fans who see the prices as part of a wider issue.

One comment read, “all jokes aside. we are literally seeing the end of live music in front of us. how do companies and artists can justify those prices (sic).”

Other fans echoed concerns about exclusivity, “the VIP prices are out of touch... (sic)”

And some observers took a broader cultural view, tying high prices to a trend in live entertainment, “First movie theatre tickets, then concert tickets. The beginning of the isolation era. I believe there are many artists who consider pricing. I’ve seen great shows this year. And I’m going to see one on the 31st. Reasonably priced. Don’t give up hope (sic).”

How much do these tickets cost? These reactions align with broader reporting about fan outrage over ticket costs. According to Forbes, presale ticket rates approached $1,000, fuelling debates over demand-based pricing and the affordability of live music.

Criticism on social media even included comments from musicians such as Liam Gallagher, who responded with the simple question “HOW MUCH (sic)” when fans tagged him in conversations about the prices.

More detailed ticket price analysis shows that resale markets for the Madison Square Garden residency have median list prices over $1,400, and many listings still remain high even after initial sales. Fans hoping for lower prices have been disappointed as typical ticket bands remain well into four figures.

In the UK and Europe, ticket prices are also notable. For Wembley Stadium shows, prices have been reported from around £44.10 up to £466.25 for premium seats, with various in-stage pits and standing options also costing hundreds of pounds.

Despite this variation, many fans still regard these figures as expensive, especially compared to past concerts.

Further social media reactions captured the stress of obtaining tickets. Many recounted hours spent queued online with little success or surprise at how quickly all available seats were gone.

Some long-time fans wrote about abandoned presale systems and bots dominating ticket access. Others voiced financial realisations: for some, buying tickets would mean taking on credit card debt or cancelling other plans to afford a night in the crowd.