Fans hail ‘Wicked: For Good’ as ‘pure cinematic joy’ in emotional finale: Twitter reviews

Wicked: For Good, the final chapter in Jon M. Chu’s two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, is receiving strong praise online, with fans calling it “pure cinematic joy”. Viewers say the sequel is richer, darker and more emotionally layered than the first film, making it a “stunning end” to the franchise.

Fans praise Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s performances as Glinda and Elphaba have drawn widespread acclaim.

One popular review stated, “Ariana Grande is spectacular in every possible way and completely steals the show in Wicked: For Good. This film is very much Glinda’s story… The film even loses a little steam whenever she is not on screen.”

The reviewer added that “Cynthia Erivo’s ‘No Good Deed’ is a major highlight, and the two leads performing ‘For Good’ is the perfect emotional bookend to a friendship fans have cherished for years.”

Another viewer praised the film’s scale and emotional weight, saying, “WICKED: FOR GOOD is pure cinematic joy! It’s deeper than the first film, as we see Elphaba & Glinda’s conflicting friendship. The music, costumes & production are a feast for our senses! Ariana Grande enchants beyond words and Cynthia Erivo is a powerhouse!”

Emotional impact resonates with viewers Many fans said they were deeply moved by the sequel. One wrote, “Bawled my eyes out watching Wicked: For Good. My emotional self just cannot handle all the roller coaster of feelings this movie gave me. I will miss you, Elphie and Galinda.”

A separate review noted, “Wicked For Good is a satisfying finale to a year-long intermission. I think I was more emotional here than the first film… I guarantee you’ll hear one of the new songs at marches and rallies soon enough. Definitely gonna see this again.”

Darker tone stands out Several viewers highlighted the film’s darker aesthetic and themes. One review said, “I’m completely enchanted by the darker, haunting brilliance of Wicked: For Good! Each character embodies a loss of innocence, rich colour palettes mask oppression, and desire for love drives extremes. The sets make Oz feel limitless, as something far bigger stirs in its shadows!!”

For some, the sequel even surpassed the original:

“WICKED FOR GOOD is an extravagant and stunning end of this story. I was much more invested in this part because of the darker tone. The songs might not be as great, but the performances, direction, and crafts still make it soar!”**

About the film Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good holds a PG rating and runs for 137 minutes. The story follows Elphaba and Glinda as they deal with power, friendship and the legacies they leave behind. The cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode.