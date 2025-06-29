SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu stuns in Jonathan Anderson look at Dior show in Paris Fashion Week. Fans call him ‘ultimate prince’

SEVENTEEN’s Kim Mingyu stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads at the Dior show with a poised presence and a striking ensemble.

The South Korean idol, known for his impeccable style and global influence, attended the high-profile event marking the debut collection of designer Jonathan Anderson for the fashion house.

Mingyu appeared in a refined look curated from Anderson’s first Dior collection — a cream and white shirt layered with a soft sweater and shorts, accented with sleek brown shoes.

The understated yet sophisticated outfit matched the new creative direction of the brand, signalling a harmony between the designer’s debut vision and Mingyu’s elegant fashion sensibility.

Fan Reactions to Mingyu's Appearance at the Dior Show The musician’s attendance sent fans into a frenzy online, with the hashtag ‘#MingyuXDior’ trending globally on X (formerly Twitter). Admirers flooded the platform with praise, many celebrating both his look and his growing rapport with the luxury fashion house.

One fan declared, “He's so pretty I could cry. Help @Dior I love him (sic).” Another remarked, “It’s always an adrenaline rush whenever he’s attending any Dior Fashion Show. Thanks for having him (sic).”

Another fan sentiment echoed the star’s princely image, exclaiming, “Definitely Dior’s ultimate prince! Thank you for inviting Mingyu (sic).” Meanwhile, a widely shared post described him as “king god general emperor majesty pretty beautiful gorgeous precious elegant luxury world high-top class idol (sic).”

With such overwhelming reception, it’s clear that Mingyu’s presence at Paris Fashion Week wasn’t just a fashion statement — it was a cultural moment. As Dior enters a new era under Jonathan Anderson, fans are already hoping to see more of Mingyu in future collections.