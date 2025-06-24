Love Island USA forces first-ever full recoupling in shocking Casa Amor twist

Love Island USA has dropped a bombshell: for the first time ever, all the girls leaving for Casa Amor must return with a new partner – with no option to stay loyal. Host Ariana Madix announced the change, saying, “For the first time ever,” the rules are different.

This twist brings in an extra guy and girl, meaning one original islander will be dumped if they fail to form a connection. Currently, TJ Palma and Amaya Espinal are on thin ice, with just 24 hours to recouple.

Villa torn apart – fans are furious Viewers took to Instagram and X to express their dismay. One wrote, “Just when you thought they couldn’t mess things up more – they change the point of Casa Amor!” Another asked, “Why change something that is already so good?”

What’s new about Casa Amor? This season starts differently. Instead of splitting the villa evenly, the girls head to Casa Amor first. There, they must recouple with one of eleven newcomers, six boys and five girls, who’ve just entered the game.

Inside Casa Amor, Ariana gave viewers a tour. The revamped villa features a glam room, fire pit, outdoor daybeds, and even a secret “steamy hookup den” hidden behind a rotating door.

The aim? Increase temptation. Ariana teased the new setup will “encourage flirtation and temptation,” adding, “only thing brighter than these pillows will be the sparkle in the eye of a hot new bombshell.”

Fan reactions: chaos or clever? Fans are split. Some hate the shake-up. One X user called the twist “lame,” writing, “Forcing couplings is going to make people move inauthentically due to fear of being sent home.” Another pointed out, “They’re trying too hard to force drama.”

Others are curious. One wrote, “I can't decide if I like this twist or not yet.”

Verdict This season’s Casa Amor is the most radical ever. Every girl must recouple; one original islander will be dumped, and the villa has been transformed into a playground of temptation. Whether this brings fresh drama – or ruins the show's essence – remains to be seen as the chaos unfolds in the episodes ahead.

FAQs Who announced the rule change? Ariana Madix revealed it during a host segment in the villa.

What happens if someone doesn’t recouple? Single minglers TJ Palma and Amaya Espinal now risk elimination if they don't find new partners within 24 hours.

How many new contestants joined? Eleven new ones – six men and five women – have entered to stir the pot.