Fans send heartfelt support to Justin Bieber after emotional post about feeling 'broken, struggling with anger'

Fans around the world are rallying behind Justin Bieber after the singer shared a deeply emotional post on Instagram, opening up about his personal struggles and mental health.

In the candid message, Bieber wrote, “People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow, the more focussed on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly, I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately. Aren’t you? (sic).”

The post came after a series of recent uploads, including moody photos of himself, his son Jack Blues Bieber, and everyday objects. He also shared a screenshot of a conversation with a friend in which he mentioned ending the friendship, saying the person couldn’t handle his anger — a message that further raised concerns among fans.

Internet's reaction to Justin Bieber's recent post The comment section was soon flooded with messages of love, encouragement, and thoughtful advice.

One user wrote, "Get sober, leave LA and go live in a cottage for a year with your wife and son. You are rich, can’t understand why you wouldn’t do that (sic)."

Another said simply, "Leave social media. It will help you a lot (sic)."

Several fans encouraged Bieber to lean into his faith.

"Justin, take a moment away from social media. If you feel Jesus is the only one who understands, spend more time with Him. It’s okay to be hurt and angry. I’m praying for you (sic)," one wrote.

Others offered practical help, "I know it’s a long shot! But I would love to help. I’ve helped hundreds and impacted thousands with PTSD, symptoms of anxiety, depression, anger (sic)."

One fan praised the community’s response and wrote, "I f*****g love human beings a little extra for this comment section today… seeing people try to help is so beautiful. Not a single ‘thoughts and prayers’ anywhere to be found. Just genuine thoughtful care coming from a place of concern (sic)."

And another reminded him, "Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. Through Him, you will find your peace (sic)."