Fans thrilled as BTS' V shares gym selfie with Song Kang, photo with director Park Chan-Wook ahead of military discharge

Fans of BTS star Kim Taehyung, better known as V, were treated to a surprise on social media this week.

Just days before his official return from military service on June 19, V shared a mirror selfie from the gym with popular actor Song Kang.

BTS V, Song Kang's selfie breaks the internet The two were seen posing in their workout clothes after a joint session, which quickly went viral online.

V and Song Kang's selfie

The buzz didn’t stop there. V also posted a playful video of himself with Song Kang trying different poses in front of the camera. The short clip captured the lighthearted chemistry between the two stars, sending their fans into an online frenzy.

Adding to the excitement, V shared a photo with award-winning South Korean director Park Chan-Wook. Known for acclaimed films like ‘Lady Vengeance’, ‘The Handmaiden’, and ‘Decision to Leave’, Park’s appearance with V sparked curiosity among fans about a possible future collaboration.

Also Read | BTS Festa 2025 marks 12 years with new hope, big events and reunion buzz

While V is preparing to return to the spotlight on June 10, Song Kang is still serving in the military and is expected to complete his duties by October 1.

The unexpected updates gave fans a rare glimpse into V’s final days before discharge, and the posts have already racked up millions of likes and shares.

With his return just around the corner, excitement is building around what’s next for the BTS member—especially after being seen with such high-profile names in both entertainment and film.