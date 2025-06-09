Fans thrilled as BTS' V shares gym selfie with Song Kang, photo with director Park Chan-Wook ahead of military discharge

With V's return imminent on June 10, excitement builds as he shares a gym selfie and playful video with Song Kang on the last day of his military service. Fans are intrigued by a photo with director Park Chan-Wook, which is most likely hinting at a potential collaboration.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published9 Jun 2025, 07:22 PM IST
BTS' V and Song Kang recently went viral for a selfie together.
BTS' V and Song Kang recently went viral for a selfie together.

Fans of BTS star Kim Taehyung, better known as V, were treated to a surprise on social media this week. 

Just days before his official return from military service on June 19, V shared a mirror selfie from the gym with popular actor Song Kang.

BTS V, Song Kang's selfie breaks the internet 

The two were seen posing in their workout clothes after a joint session, which quickly went viral online.

V and Song Kang's selfie

The buzz didn’t stop there. V also posted a playful video of himself with Song Kang trying different poses in front of the camera. The short clip captured the lighthearted chemistry between the two stars, sending their fans into an online frenzy.

Adding to the excitement, V shared a photo with award-winning South Korean director Park Chan-Wook. Known for acclaimed films like ‘Lady Vengeance’, ‘The Handmaiden’, and ‘Decision to Leave’, Park’s appearance with V sparked curiosity among fans about a possible future collaboration.

Also Read | BTS Festa 2025 marks 12 years with new hope, big events and reunion buzz

While V is preparing to return to the spotlight on June 10, Song Kang is still serving in the military and is expected to complete his duties by October 1.

The unexpected updates gave fans a rare glimpse into V’s final days before discharge, and the posts have already racked up millions of likes and shares.

With his return just around the corner, excitement is building around what’s next for the BTS member—especially after being seen with such high-profile names in both entertainment and film.

BTS FESTA 2025

K-pop juggernauts BTS will be turning 12 on June 13. This year’s theme, ‘Twelve O’Clock,’ draws inspiration from the group’s 2020 track ‘Zero O’Clock,’ a song about resilience, healing, and the quiet beginning of something new. Fans believe this is more than symbolic, suggesting the dawn of a new era for BTS.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentFans thrilled as BTS' V shares gym selfie with Song Kang, photo with director Park Chan-Wook ahead of military discharge
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.