Fantastic Four First Reviews OUT: Fans praise visuals, story, and performances, call it 'Grade-A entertainment'

The first reactions are in for ‘Fantastic Four’, the much-anticipated Marvel reboot, and early viewers are calling it everything from “magical” to “a masterpiece.”

Advertisement

As the superhero film’s release draws near, social media is lighting up with praise for its visuals, storytelling, and standout performances — particularly from Pedro Pascal.

Internet's Early Reviews for ‘Fantastic Four’ Audiences who attended early screenings were quick to take to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, with many noting the film’s balance of spectacle and substance.

One user raved, “#FantasticFour is a masterpiece. The visual effects and the score are a HUGE stand out. Galactus is huge in IMAX. It’s emotional and gives you hope… STAY until the END CREDITS (sic).”

Also Read | Vanessa Kirby debuts baby bump at Fantastic Four premiere in Mexico

Another wrote, “#FantasticFour is an incredible movie. The first 60 minutes are fantastic but in general, the whole movie is honestly magical… If you go into this movie with your expectations high — prepare for your mind to still be blown (sic).”

Advertisement

The film, directed by Matt Shakman, appears to have struck a chord beyond just special effects. Several viewers have highlighted its emotional depth and surprising political subtext.

One early reviewer described it as, “Propulsive, grade-A entertainment, fluent in political theory and cinema history, sexy and provocative, tight as a drum and thrillingly tactile (sic).”

Critics also singled out Pascal’s performance, calling it a highlight that elevates the film’s deeper themes.

“A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Pedro Pascal — turns what could be a simple superhero movie into a sharp commentary on our society (sic),” another user noted.

More About ‘Fantastic Four’ Directed by Matt Shakman, ‘Fantastic Four’ explores Marvel's very first family, which includes Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. The actors playing the above mentioned characters are Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, respectively.

Advertisement

The film will also deal with how the Fantastic Four will defend Earth from Silver Surfer (played by Julia Garner) one of the biggest Marvel villains - Galactus - voiced by Ralph Ineson.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

Advertisement