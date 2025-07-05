Fantastic Four star Julian McMahon dies at 56

Hollywood star Julian McMahon passed away after just after a day of Michael Madison’s death. Julian who was best known for his stint in Nip/Tuck, FBI: Most Wanted, and the Fantastic Four, was 56.

Julian McMahon dies at 56 The news of his death has been confirmed by his wife in a Facebook post, revealing he died this week.

The Australian actor took his last breath in Clearwater, Florida after battling with cancer in private.

In a statement to Deadline, Julian's wife Kelly McMahon shared, “With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.”

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," she added.

Meanwhile, the official page of Nip/Tuck mourned the loss of the actor via a post. It read, "Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of our friend Julian McMahon. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.”

Julian McMahon movies and TV shows Julian McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister William McMahon. Julian McMahon started his career as a model before moving into acting with Australian soaps like The Power, the Passion and Home and Away. He made his film debut in 1992 with Wet and Wild Summer.

He rose to fame with Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck, playing the charming and controversial Dr. Christian Troy. Before that, he became a fan favourite as Cole Turner in Charmed, opposite Alyssa Milano.

Later, he starred in FBI: Most Wanted as Special Agent Jess LaCroix and appeared in shows like Profiler and Marvel’s Runaways. In films, he’s best known for playing Dr. Doom in the Fantastic Four movies.