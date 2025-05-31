Farah Khan calls Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani ‘cheapest song' of her life: 'All we had were these 10 dancers'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan opened up about working on dance numbers in films. Talking about her "cheapest' song, she named Katrina Kaif's hit number, Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan. She also said that it was the biggest hit of her career.

Advertisement

Farah Khan on Sheila Ki Jawani The conversation began when Farah visited actor Manasi Parekh at her house. When Manasi talked about a Gujarati film, made on a small budget of ₹5 crore, Farah expressed her shock.

Farah said, "When someone tells me that they made their song on a huge budget, it doesn’t impress me. I believe that the lesser the budget you have, the better you think. The cheapest song of my life is Sheila Ki Jawani.”

Her statement can easily surprise anyone.

“We didn’t have any set for it. All we had were these 10 dancers. We finished shooting the entire song in just three and a half shifts. It is the cheapest song I have done and the biggest hit of my career. One of the top three-four hits," Farah added.

Advertisement

Sheila Ki Jawani Sheila Ki Jawani remains one of the most popular songs from Katrina Kaif. It is from the 2010 Bollywood film Tees Maar Khan, which was also directed by Farah Khan. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani, while music duo Vishal–Shekhar composed the music. Featuring Katrina Kaif and her smooth dance movies, the song was a chartbuster.

Katrina Kaif on Sheila Ki Jawani Talking about the song, Katrina once said that she doesn't get offended when Sheila Ki Jawani is called an ‘item number.’

She told Zee News, “It was one of the raunchiest songs I have ever shot." “It was a learning experience for me. I don’t take the song being called an item number as an offence. There is exposure in the song, but it’s more about attitude and I was specific about that."

Advertisement

Besides Katrina, Tees Maar Khan also starred Akshay Kumar, Akshaye Khanna, Rajiv Lakshman, Raghu Ram, Ali Asgar and others.