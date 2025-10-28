Farah Khan meets ‘Lady Diana’ at ‘Buckingham Palace’, compares it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: ‘Absolutely stunning’

Farah Khan recently visited actor Diana Penty’s 100-year-old ancestral home in Mumbai for a vlog and was deeply impressed. Before entering the large mansion, she quipped to her cook, Dileep, that it was Buckingham Palace. Upon meeting the Bollywood actress, Khan humorously introduced her to Dileep as “Lady Diana”.

The filmmaker was seen marvelling at the colonial-style interiors, antique furniture and vintage charm. She said it felt like travelling back in time.

Diana’s mother, Noreen, revealed that some pieces of the furniture, including a carved wooden table, were over a century old.

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor wins hearts as she hugs Farah Khan and cook Dilip in new vlog

Farah Khan joked that she felt good that at least some things were still “older than her”. She was impressed by being in a home that carried such history.

Diana mentioned that her family had been staying in the home for four generations. Farah said the house felt nothing like Mumbai.

“In Lakhadwala, even dance studios are not as big as this. This is as large as the hall in Mannat. I think you have to call Shah Rukh over here,” Khan said while referring to SRK’s iconic house in Bandra (West).

“I’d love to have Shah Rukh come to my house,” Penty exclaimed.

Diana Penty's birthday Interestingly, both Shah Rukh Khan and Diana Penty share the same birthday, November 2. While SRK was born in 1965, the Bollywood actress was born 20 years later, in 1985. In a few days, she will turn 40. Her father is a Parsi while her mother is a Konkani Christian.

Diana Penty was first offered Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar in 2011, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. But, she declined it because of her modelling commitments. She later made her acting debut with Homi Adajania’s Cocktail.

In 2025, she appeared in the Bollywood blockbuster Chhaava as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter. She stars in the Amazon Prime Video web series, Do You Wanna Partner, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The OTT release premiered in September.

Social media reaction Many social media users were highly impressed with Diana Penty’s house.

“Diana's house is as pretty as her. This woman doesn’t age,” commented one of them.

“Omgggggg Diana's house is better than any celebrity's house. So grand & vintage!” posted another.

Also Read | Farah Khan teases Akshay Kumar over Tees Maar Khan 2, actor jokes Himesh Reshammiya buys tickets for her

“I’m flabbergasted seeing the home — it’s absolutely stunning! And Diana is honestly one of the most underrated actors out there,” came from another.

Another user remarked, “One of the best bungalows in Mumbai.. Very rare to see such big, beautifully kept houses these days.”