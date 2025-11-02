Farah Khan shares heartwarming photos from Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug birthday celebration. See pics

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took to Instagram to share intimate glimpses from Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations in Alibaug, delighting fans of the long-time friends and collaborators.

Farah Khan shares sweet pictures with Shah Rukh on his 60th birthday The actor, who turned 60 on November 2, 2025, marked the milestone with a private yet star-studded gathering at his coastal residence, where close friends and family joined in the festivities.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption from Farah, reading: “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years (sic).” The photos exuded warmth and nostalgia, resonating strongly with fans who flooded the comments with love and admiration for the duo.

Farah shared two photographs on Instagram that quickly went viral. In the first, she is seen warmly hugging Shah Rukh Khan, while in the second, she plants a friendly kiss on his cheek. Both images capture their decades-long bond, forged through numerous film collaborations including ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, and ‘Happy New Year’.

For the celebration, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a grey ensemble paired with a matching grey beanie and silver accessories, giving him a relaxed yet stylish look. Farah, meanwhile, wore a pink printed top with black trousers, complementing the cheerful atmosphere of the occasion.

Reports suggest that the Alibaug gathering was an intimate affair attended by close friends and industry colleagues. As always, the celebration sparked enormous interest among fans, many of whom had already assembled outside Khan’s Mumbai residence, Mannat, to mark the superstar’s milestone birthday.

Known for their long-standing friendship, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have worked together on several memorable projects over the years, often referring to each other as “family.”

Crowds gather outside Mannat to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday Mumbai’s Bandra district came alive with excitement on Friday night as hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat, the iconic sea-facing home of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, to celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday.

As the clock ticked closer to midnight, the area around the bungalow transformed into a carnival of devotion. Fans began lining up along the barricades, holding banners, placards, and birthday gifts for their beloved star.

Videos shared on social media captured the celebratory mood, with fans dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s chart-topping songs, including Chaleya from Jawan and Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki.