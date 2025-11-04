Farah Khan visits The Hobbit filming site in New Zealand; Here are 4 must-visit tourist spots in the island nation

Filmmaker Farah Khan, known for her blockbuster choreography and directorial ventures, recently took her fans on a virtual journey to Middle-earth and the home of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins.

Farah Khan visits the set of The Hobbit in New Zealand Currently holidaying in New Zealand, Farah shared photographs on Instagram from her visit to the iconic shooting location of The Hobbit.

“Beautiful day in beautiful #hobbitton .. #visitnewzealand .. (sic),” she wrote in the caption, radiating the excitement of a traveller and a cinephile.

The filmmaker’s pictures were clicked at the famous Alexander Farm in Waikato, which served as the real-life setting for Hobbiton — the idyllic Shire village from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. Today, the farm has transformed into a thriving tourist destination that welcomes thousands of visitors each year.

What all does this site cover? According to newzealand.com, the sprawling 1,250-acre sheep farm features “44 hobbit-sized houses, a fully-fledged Green Dragon Inn and a lake with a picturesque mill.”

Guided tours lead guests through the lush green landscapes and past familiar spots such as Bag End, home to Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, Bagshot Row, and The Millhouse. The visit concludes with a complimentary drink at the cosy Green Dragon Inn — a perfect ending to a magical experience.

Tickets for these tours cost between $120 and $230 per adult, making it one of the most sought-after attractions in New Zealand’s North Island.

Take a look at the other gorgeous tourits attractions in New Zealand However, Hobbiton is just one of the many gems that draw visitors to the island nation. For those inspired by Farah Khan’s journey, New Zealand offers a plethora of breathtaking destinations — from tranquil lakes to majestic vineyards.

Lake Taupo, for instance, lies about three-and-a-half hours from Auckland and was formed by a massive volcanic eruption two thousand years ago. Ideal for water sports like kayaking, fishing, and sailing, it’s also a serene spot for lakeside strolls.

Just a short drive away are the Huka Falls, where the Waikato River surges with such intensity that it can fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in only 11 seconds. The jet boat rides to the base of the falls are a must-try for thrill-seekers.

On the South Island, Marlborough beckons wine enthusiasts with its world-famous Sauvignon Blanc and postcard-perfect coastal scenery. The Marlborough Sounds region alone spans 1,500 kilometres of coastline, offering secluded bays and island sanctuaries that showcase New Zealand’s natural beauty at its finest.

Finally, the Whanganui National Park on the North Island invites adventurers to explore its pristine forests and the historic Whanganui River by foot or by jet boat.