Farah Khan's cook Dilip owns bigger house than her in Bihar: ‘He is making Taj Mahal’

Filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook-turned-social media personality Dilip are known for their hilarious YouTube vlogs. Often, Farah Khan is seen teasing Dilip as they visit celebrity homes in Mumbai. But how much do we know about Dilip's house?

How rich is Farah Khan's cook Dilip Dilip hails from Madhubani, Bihar. Previously, glimpses of his under-construction house were shared on social media.

Now, Farah Khan revealed details about Dilip's house. Said to be bigger than her Mumbai home, the Main Hoon Na director added that Dilip's house has four floors.

Advertisement

In a recent vlog, Farah Khan and Dilip visited actor Samarth Jurel's home. Jurel is best known for his Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs stints.

While entering Jurel's new house, Farah Khan was impressed with the place. She went on to call it a "beautiful abode."

She told Dilip, "One day, you too will have a house like this."

However, Dilip made an unexpected revelation. He replied, “Ma'am, my house is much bigger than this.” His response left Khan surprised. In disbelief, she added, “What are you saying?”

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor wins hearts as she hugs Farah Khan and cook Dilip in new vlog

Dilip's house in Bihar Samarth Jurel also commented on Dilip's house. “I saw your house. It is definitely a huge house,” he said

Khan jokingly quipped, "It is still under construction. He is making Taj Mahal."

Advertisement

During their conversation, Samarth Jurel asked Farah about her house. "You have a two-floor house, right?" But, Farah clarified, “No, I have a three-floor house.”

"But Dilip is constructing a four-floor house."

Samarth Jurel also touched up the popularity of Dilip on the internet. Farah playfully reacted, "Don't praise him so much, please."

The actor further praised Dilip for his success story. He told Farah Khan, "He is lucky for you. Do you agree with me?" Khan joked, “And I am lucky for him.”

“With that logic, you are lucky for a lot of people,” added Jurel.

Farah finally admitted, “He is lucky for me.” Samarth Jurel agreed, "Yes, he is definitely lucky for you."

“Now you've revealed the secret. He'll ask me to increase his salary,” Farah Khan teased.

Advertisement

Success from YouTube In a previous vlog, Farah Khan shared that Dilip owns a bungalow in his hometown with six bedrooms. Talking about the success of their YouTube channel, Khan revealed that Dilip was able to put his three kids into an English-medium school.

“Kyunki abhi hamara show chal raha hai, iske bachchon ko English medium me daal diya hai (Since our show is currently running, I enrolled his children in an English-medium school).”

She also added, “Aur ek bachche ko culinary school se diploma karaya hai, taki ghar me na kaam karein, kisi ache restaurant, ya bade hotel me kaam karein (And I got one of them a diploma from a culinary school, so they don’t end up working in homes but instead, work at a good restaurant or a big hotel).”

Advertisement

Dilip has become the main highlight of Farah Khan's vlogs.

He is often seen hosting dinner parties for Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Hrithik Roshan.