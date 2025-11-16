Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur arrives in cinemas three days before release date. But with one big condition

The makers of ‘120 Bahadur’ have announced that paid previews of the upcoming Hindi war drama will take place across India on November 18, marking the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La.

Advertisement

The film is officially scheduled to release on November 21, but audiences will now be able to watch it three days early.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared the update on X, noting that this early nationwide preview is “a first for Hindi cinema,” allowing viewers to commemorate the historic day by experiencing the story on the same date as the battle.

Also Read | 120 Bahadur teaser OUT: Farhan Akhtar promises a gripping war epic

He shared the information with the caption, “A special announcement from Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios to audiences across India. To mark the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), paid previews of ‘120 Bahadur’ will be held across the nation on 18th November. This is a first for Hindi cinema, with theatre goers getting to experience the film three days before its nationwide release. Bookings open today. 120 Bahadur • Paid previews ONLY on 18th of November. Film releases in cinemas worldwide 21st November (sic).”

Advertisement

The film recounts the extraordinary stand taken on November 18, 1962 by 120 Indian soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, during the Sino-Indian War.

Meet the cast of ‘120 Bahadur’ Farhan Akhtar leads the cast as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the commanding officer who led the defence at Rezang La and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his remarkable bravery.

Raashii Khanna makes a cameo appearance as his love interest. The film is directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

The music is composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, and the film is jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandrra. Earlier this month, KGF star Yash unveiled the film’s trailer.

What is The Battle of Rezang La? The Battle of Rezang La is remembered as one of the most heroic last stands in Indian military history. Located at a height of nearly 18,000 feet in Ladakh, Rezang La was defended by 120 soldiers of Charlie Company against an overwhelming Chinese force during the 1962 conflict. Despite the harsh terrain, freezing temperatures, and being severely outnumbered, the soldiers held their ground until the very end.

Advertisement

When the battle concluded, 114 of the 120 soldiers had been killed in action, most at their posts, facing the enemy with no signs of retreat. Their extraordinary bravery remained largely unknown for years due to limited communication during the war, but later accounts revealed the scale of the sacrifice.

Major Shaitan Singh’s leadership and courage became emblematic of India’s military spirit, with his Param Vir Chakra citation highlighting his refusal to abandon his men even in the face of certain death.

The battle continues to be celebrated as a symbol of resilience, discipline and unwavering patriotism. With ‘120 Bahadur’, the filmmakers aim to bring this chapter of history to a wider audience, preserving the legacy of the soldiers who fought against impossible odds.