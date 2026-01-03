Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment teams up with Universal Music Group

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s production banner Excel Entertainment is set to enter a strategic partnership with global music powerhouse Universal Music Group in what is being described as the largest minority-stake deal involving an Indian production house, news agency PTI reported.

According to an official statement, the two companies have been in discussions for several months before finalising the collaboration. The partnership is expected to significantly strengthen Universal Music Group’s footprint in the Indian film and entertainment ecosystem, while opening new global avenues for Excel Entertainment’s film and music content.

The deal will be formally announced at a press conference in Maharashtra, to be held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The collaboration is also being positioned as part of the broader vision to create Indian stories with international reach, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on taking homegrown content to global audiences.

The timing of the announcement is significant, as Excel Entertainment completes 25 years in the industry. The banner made its debut in 2001 with the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai, which went on to redefine contemporary Hindi cinema. Over the years, Excel has backed several commercially and critically successful titles, including the Don franchise, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, and the popular Fukrey series.

Beyond films, Excel Entertainment has also emerged as a major player in the OTT space. The banner has produced some of India’s most talked-about web series, including Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, and Dahaad, among others.