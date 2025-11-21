Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur to get historic high-altitude screening at Rezang La war memorial in Ladakh

Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur is set to make history with a special screening at the Rezang La War Memorial Auditorium in Chushul village, Ladakh — a venue located at 16,452 feet, making it what organisers describe as the highest-altitude film screening ever, Variety reported.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, where 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, fought Chinese forces during the 1962 war at an altitude of over 16,000 feet. Of the 120 soldiers, 114 were killed in action.

The exclusive screening on 22 November will bring the film to soldiers stationed in the region and residents living near the historic battleground. The event comes just days after the 63rd anniversary of the battle on 18 November. Mobile theatre company PictureTime will conduct 14 shows at the memorial auditorium for Army personnel and local villagers, the media outlet further reported.

“We are going to show the film at the Rezang La memorial auditorium in Chushul village, next to the mountain pass where the war was fought,” said PictureTime founder-CEO Sushil Chaudhary, who will be present on site amid temperatures dropping to minus 10 degrees Celsius. “This is going to be the highest-altitude screening for any film. We’re proud that the story of such incredible bravery will be experienced by villagers and soldiers on the big screen. We will run the film for at least two weeks.”

The Ladakh premiere comes right after the announcement that 120 Bahadur will also become the first film to be released across India’s defence theatres. In collaboration with GenSync Brat Media, PictureTime will screen the film exclusively for the defence community in more than 800 cinema halls nationwide starting 21 November.

PictureTime, known for taking cinema to remote regions, is also operating an inflatable theatre at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, screening a mix of Shah Rukh Khan classics and contemporary films until 28 November.

120 Bahadur stars Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan. The film is directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar for Excel Entertainment, alongside Amit Chandrra for Trigger Happy Studios.

