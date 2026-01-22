Farida Jalal calls Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood ‘theek’ in an honest review: ‘Could have done better..'

Bollywood's veteran actor Farida Jalal shared an honest opinion about her beloved co-star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's first project. Junior Khan made his entry in Bollywood last year with Netflix's The Bads Of Bollywood. While the show impressed many, Jalal shared that Khan can still improve.

Farida Jalal on Aryan Khan's debut show In an interview with Zoom, Farida Jalal was asked about Aryan's debut show. Replying to whether she had watched the show, Jalal gave a warm welcome to the star kid, who is now a part of the industry.

She added that she has watched Aryan Khan's show and called it ‘Okay.’

Farida said, “Welcome home! Yahin ke toh hai, aur kahan jayenge? (You belong here only, where else would you go?”

When quizzed whether she has watched The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Jalal replied, “I did. Theek tha, it was okay. He could have done it better, but accha toh tha (but it was good).”

Farida Jalal and Shah Rukh Khan Farida Jalal shares a special bond with Shah Rukh Khan. Together they have worked in blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

He is yet to react to Farida Jalal's statement.

Shah Rukh Khan has three kids-- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

The Bads of Bollywood Aryan Khan, the eldest son of the superstar, made his directorial debut in Bollywood on 18 September 2025. His first release was a Netflix show titled The Bads Of Bollywood. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, it was a satirical comedy on the Hindi film industry. The show explores the real and rumoured events in Bollywood, as it shows the power struggle amid the insider and outside debate in films.

The show also features Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

Cameos in The Bads of Bollywood One of the highlights of the show was numerous celebrity cameos. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Arshad Warsi, Emraan Hashmi, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Pooja Dadlani, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdev among others were also a part of the show.

It went on to become IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025.

The Bads of Bollywood was bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.