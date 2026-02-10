Farzi 2 gets official nod as Shahid Kapoor teams up with Raj & DK again: 'Fakers are back at it'

Shahid Kapoor is set to reprise his role in the much-anticipated sequel to Raj and DK’s hit crime-thriller series Farzi. As the show completed three years on Monday, the makers confirmed that Farzi 2 is currently in development.

The announcement comes days after Shahid fuelled speculation by sharing a glimpse of his new look, hinting that filming for the sequel may begin soon. Adding to the excitement, the actor has now shared a photo with creators Raj and DK, further confirming his involvement in the next season.

Makers announce sequel on third anniversary On February 10, marking three years since Farzi premiered, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.—popularly known as Raj & DK—announced that work on the sequel is underway.

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, they posted an image featuring a large stack of counterfeit currency. The poster read, “Round 2 in progress. Farzi.”

Sharing the image, the duo captioned it, “Second batch…. WIP… #Farzi.”

‘The fakers are back at it’ Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories to share a cheerful photo alongside Raj and DK. Reacting to the announcement, the actor wrote, “The fakers are back at it @rajanddk.”

Shahid Kapoor teases Farzi look Earlier, Shahid had sparked excitement among fans by hinting at the return of the series. The actor shared a photo on Instagram showcasing a fresh haircut that closely resembled his character’s look in Farzi.

Captioning the image, he wrote, ‘Sunny Days Back Soon’. The post quickly went viral, with many fans speculating that shooting for the second season is likely to begin shortly.

