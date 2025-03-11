Farzi new season OTT release Date: Rashii Khanna gives massive update on Shahid Kapoor’s web series

After the massive success of i, fans are now eagerly awaiting its second season. Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video web series. Farzi received 10 nominations at the 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards.

Shahid plays a small-time artist who masterminds a clever con for fake (farzi) currency notes skills. But, his plan draws him into a dangerous world of high-stakes crime. Meanwhile, a bold and unconventional task force officer, played by Vijay Sethupathi, is determined to stop the growing threat.

Actress Raashii Khanna plays Megha Vyas, an officer for the Reserve Bank of India. She later joins Vijay in the Counterfeiting & Currency Fraud Analysis & Research Team (CCFART).

As the interest for Farzi 2 grows, Khanna sporke about it in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha. She has confirmed that Farzi 2 is in the works.

While she’s excited about the sequel, she shares that Raj and DK, the creators of the show, are still in the writing stage.

“Shahid is also as clueless as me. We’ve no idea what’s happening. We’re just waiting for a call from them that they’re ready with the script and that we can start shooting. I really can’t wait to start Farzi 2. Hopefully, we should begin shooting for it sometime this year. Let’s see what happens," the Farzi actress said.

Farzi originally conceived as Bollywood movie Farzi, originally conceived as a Bollywood movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was later expanded into a web series by Raj & DK. As the story grew beyond a movie format, Nawazuddin was no longer part of the project, and Vijay Sethupathi joined the cast instead.

The director-duo came into the limelight in the OTT world with The Family Man. In November 2024, they released Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.