‘Fast twice a year, just water for 9 days’: Nargis Fakhri's lifestyle secrets decoded — How Bollywood actress stays fit

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, who is in the limelight again after her latest film Housefull 5, recently revealed her lifestyle secrets in an interview with Soha Ali Khan on Hauterrfly’s YouTube channel. The 45-year-old actress stunned social media as she indulged in intense kettlebell workout with Saif Ali Khan's sister.

Advertisement

During the workout session, Nargis Fakhri said, “I do fasting twice a year, no food at all, just water for nine days." She made this remark when she was asked about a lifestyle tip that she follows to keep her skin feeling young.

Advertisement

"It’s very difficult. But once I’m done, I’m telling you, you look snatched. I mean, the jawline is out, the face is glowing. But I wouldn’t recommend it,” Rockstar actress added.

Elaborating that there is no quick fix to health issues, she emphasised that her wellness isn’t about shortcuts instead it is a combination or several factors. She listed three important factors to stay fit, including good sleep, hydration, and intake of vitamins and minerals rich food. She also mentioned that her favourite cuisine is “Indian food” and said that she loves eating butter chicken, parathas and mutton biryani.

The ‘Madras Cafe’ star said, “Everybody wants a quick fix, but there’s no quick fix. It’s always a combination of things, and the combination for me seems to be great sleep. I sleep like eight hours a night. I also try to hydrate. Then also, my food choices. Like, I want foods that are nutritious and have vitamins and minerals in it."

Advertisement

Also Read | Akshay Kumar shares unseen photo as Paresh Rawal confirms return to Hera Pheri 3

Housefull 5 Box Office collection Day 29 The comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Nargis Fakhri in the lead did a business of ₹197.78 crore net at the Indian box office in 29 days, according to Koimoi. Notably, the gross domestic collection totals to ₹233.38 crore.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie premiered in theatres on June 6. Besides Akshay Kumar and Nargis Fakhri, the star -studded cast features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.