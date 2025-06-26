Fatima Sana Shaikh dating Vijay Varma? Actress reacts to rumours

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her personal life during a recent promotion of her upcoming film. She was at the trailer launch event of her film Aap Jaisa Koi when asked about her love life. Recent reports have linked Fatima with actor Vijay Varma, sparking their dating rumours.

Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh dating Vijay Varma? Vijay Varma was previously dating actor Tamannaah Bhatia. However, they have now parted ways for reasons unknown.

Amid the fresh dating speculations, Fatima was asked whether she had found someone new in her life.

India Today quoted her replying, "No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films."

On the other hand, Vijay is yet to react to the rumours.

Aap Jaisa Koi trailer launch The event was also attended by R Madhavan who is starring opposite Fatima in Aap Jaisa Koi.

Referring to the film, Fatima was also asked about her idea of romance. She said, "The idea of equality of love is where two people respect each other, and they will listen to each other and won't deny it. I think that is an equal relationship now, and compromises need to be made by both. When you come into a partnership, you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to have a successful relationship."

Advertisement

Aap Jaisa Koi is a romantic drama, focusing on two people from different cultures who fall in love.

Talking about working with R Madhavan, Fatima also said, "I liked the story of the film, it's an honest story. I've never played a layered character like this in a love story. Who wouldn't want to work with Madhavan? I was so excited about working with Madhavan."

Aap Jaisa Koi is directed by Vivek Soni. It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Beside R Madhavan and Fatima in the lead, the film also stars Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das in key roles. It will see an OTT release.