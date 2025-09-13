Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's Aabeer Gulaal releasing in India? Here's the truth

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood's Vaani Kapoor-starrer Aabeer Gulaal faced a delay in release after the Pahalgam terror attack. After months, the film was finally released worldwide, except in India. Amid this, reports claim that Aabeer Gulaal might finally be screened in Indian theatres. But how true are these claims?

Aabeer Gulaal releasing in India? Here's the truth Clarifying the reports, Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared that no clearance has been given to the film, starring Khan and Kapoor.

Responding to reports about the film's release in India, the official X, formerly Twitter, account of PIB shared, “It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film “Aabeer Gulaal” starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck."

“This claim is FAKE. No such clearance has been granted for this film,” it further stated.

Reports about Aabeer Gulaal's India release Previously, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Aabeer Gulaal will be released in India two weeks after its worldwide premiere.

The report quoted a source saying, “Aabeer Gulaal released globally on September 12. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) has now decided to release it in India on September 26. They are confident about the film and believe its simple, sweet love story can resonate with audiences here as well. Moreover, with no other major releases that week, the film will enjoy a solo run at the box office.”

Aabeer Gulaal's worldwide release Aabeer Gulaal was released worldwide on 12 September. It is now available in 75 countries, including UK, UAE, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, reported news agency PTI.

In the UK, the film will be distributed by Indian Stories Limited.

The movie is directed by Aarti S Bagdi.

Controversy around Aabeer Gulaal It was set for release in India on May 9, marking Khan's return to Bollywood after the ban on Pakistani artists in India. However, it landed in a huge controversy in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, in which 26 people lost their lives.

Many film trade organisations, including All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE), reiterated their call for a blanket ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian entertainment industry.