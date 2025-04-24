Abir Gulaal may not release in India; Fawad Khan’s movie with Vaani Kapoor in trouble after Pahalagam attack

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming movie, Abir Gulaal, may not be released in India, according to a Hindustan Times report. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres on May 9. After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the movie's release is under question.

Fawad Khan was last seen in a Bollywood movie in 2016. He made a cameo appearance as DJ Ali in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. In the same year, he did another Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons, where he played a gay character. The movie, directed by Shakun Batra, was also produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Fawad Khan had his movie debut in 2007 with Khuda Kay Liye. The film, directed by Shoaib Mansoor, challenged misconceptions in Islam.

Khan became a household name in India and Pakistan with Zindagi Gulzar Hai. He was paired with Sanam Saeed in the Pakistani TV serial in 2012. His fame took him to Bollywood as he starred opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Fawad Khan's Indian fans watched him act again in the ZEE5 web series Barzakh. It also marked his collaboration with Sanam Saeed once again.

While Fawad Khan was expected to have his Bollywood debut soon after Khuda Kay Liye, it was delayed due to the political tension between India and Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

His Bollywood journey again took a halt after the 2016 Uri terror attack. Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal marks Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood. However, his participation in Hindi films is again under the radar after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Abir Gulal story Gulaal Bajaj (Vaani Kapoor), seeking independence from her father’s control, takes a chef’s job in London under Abir Singh (Fawad Khan). She is unaware that her father asked him to watch over her.

