Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan blocked in India

Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan became the latest Pakistani celebrities whose Instagram accounts are no longer available in India.

Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Insta account blocked in India Previously, the Instagram accounts of Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar were found unavailable in India as tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Imran Abbas, Imran Abbas's IG accounts banned in India The Instagram account of Imran Abbas who starred in Creature 3D with Bipasha Basu, also remains unavailable for Indian fans.

Similarly, the account of Pakistani actor Sajal Aly who starred in Sridevi's film Mom, is no longer available on Instagram India.

Similar to their accounts, Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's accounts now display the message: "Account not available in India.”

“This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," it further adds.

No information regarding the decision has been disclosed by the platform or the government yet, amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan.

Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists not banned in India However, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane's Instagram account is still available for her fans in India.

Mawra is best known for her performance in the 2016 film, Sanam Teri Kasam alongside Harshvardhan Rane.

Instagram accounts of other Pakistani artists including Adnan Siddiqui (starred in Sridevi's Mom), Humaima Malick (starred in Emran Hashmi's Raja Natwarlal), Meesha Shafi (starred in Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag), Shafqat Amanat Ali ( best known for Bollywood songs like Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bin Tere from I Hate Luv Storys) and Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch (known for Kaari Kaari from Pink) are still visible in India.

Meanwhile, no Pakistani artist has been banned from X, formerly Twitter.

Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback Fawad Khan's Instagram ban in India will likely to affect the release of his upcoming film, Abir Gulaal. Co-starring Vaani Kapoor, the film marks his official return to Bollywood following the previous ban of Pakistani artists in India.

Abir Gulaal was already met with calls for a ban in India. Reportedly, the film has been banned in Pakistan.

Atif Aslam Atif Aslam is best known for several Bollywood hits including Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jeene Laga Hoon from Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Jeena Jeena from Badlapur, Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai and Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh.