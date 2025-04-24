Fawad Khan condemns ‘heinous’ Pahalgam terror attack amid boycott calls for Abir Gulaal; netizens say ‘his luck is bad’

Amid boycott calls for his movie opposite Vaani Kapoor, Fawad prayed for ‘strength and healing’ for the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in his Instagram story.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published24 Apr 2025, 08:14 AM IST
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan(Instagram: Fawad Khan)

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who was set to make his Bollywood return after nearly 10 years with the movie Abir Gulaal, condemned the “heinous” terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists. 

Amid boycott calls for his movie opposite Vaani Kapoor, Fawad prayed for “strength and healing” for the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in his Instagram story. 

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” the actor said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentFawad Khan condemns ‘heinous’ Pahalgam terror attack amid boycott calls for Abir Gulaal; netizens say ‘his luck is bad’
MoreLess
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 08:14 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.