Fawad Khan condemns ‘heinous’ Pahalgam terror attack amid boycott calls for Abir Gulaal; netizens say ‘his luck is bad’

Amid boycott calls for his movie opposite Vaani Kapoor, Fawad prayed for ‘strength and healing’ for the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in his Instagram story.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published24 Apr 2025, 08:14 AM IST
Advertisement
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan(Instagram: Fawad Khan)

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who was set to make his Bollywood return after nearly 10 years with the movie Abir Gulaal, condemned the “heinous” terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists. 

Advertisement

Amid boycott calls for his movie opposite Vaani Kapoor, Fawad prayed for “strength and healing” for the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in his Instagram story. 

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” the actor said.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentFawad Khan condemns ‘heinous’ Pahalgam terror attack amid boycott calls for Abir Gulaal; netizens say ‘his luck is bad’
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 08:14 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App