Fawad Khan condemns ‘heinous’ Pahalgam terror attack amid boycott calls for Abir Gulaal; netizens say ‘his luck is bad’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who was set to make his Bollywood return after nearly 10 years with the movie Abir Gulaal, condemned the “heinous” terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Amid boycott calls for his movie opposite Vaani Kapoor, Fawad prayed for “strength and healing” for the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in his Instagram story.