Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoors glimpse from Khudaya Ishq song leaves fans excited

Fans can't wait as Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor are coming up with a love story 'Abir Gulaal'.

Days after unveiling the first promo of the film, the makers on Friday shared a teaser of the song 'Khudaya Ishq', "bringing love back."

In the teaser, Fawad could be seen leaving in awe as he sees decked-up Vaani Kapoor walking towards him.

Sharing the teaser, Vaani on Instagram wrote, "Get ready for the love anthem of the year! 'Khudaya Ishq' is almost here! Bringing love back with Abir Gulaal--in cinemas on 9th May!"

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal follows the journey of two individuals whose unexpected bond leads them to emotional healing and a blossoming love.

On April 1, the film's teaser was unveiled. The teaser saw Fawad and Vaani sharing a tender moment inside a car, enjoying the rain, before the playful exchange of dialogue ignites their chemistry.

When Vaani teasingly asked, "Are you flirting with me?", Fawad responded with his signature charm, "Do you want me to?"

The teaser concluded with the heartwarming message, "Bringing love back."

According to Bagdi, the film explores how love can emerge as a beautiful, unanticipated consequence of healing.

The film's producers are Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

Fawad's return to the silver screen comes almost nine years after his last Bollywood film, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016), following the controversy around the ban on Pakistani artists after the 2016 Uri Attack.