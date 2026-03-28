‘Feeling sexy, elegant’: Anupam Kher asks for brand endorsements at 71, netizens react

Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday took to social media and urged brands to work with him. He posted pictures of himself and declared himself available for brand endorsements. The 71-year-old's post received a warm response from the internet.

Anupam Kher looking for brand deals Anupam Kher wrote, “APPLICATION FOR FORMAL BRANDS EENDORSEMENT! I come from a very simple financial background…Where owning one good shirt felt like a luxury.”

He shared pictures of himself in formal looks and praised himself.

He continued, “Never imagined that one day I would not only wear formal clothes… but carry them with style! Never imagined that one day I would not only wear formal clothes… but carry them with style!”

He added, “At 71… feeling sexy, elegant and very comfortable in my own skin. And that, my friends, is the best outfit one can wear!”

He wrapped up the post by requesting brands to collaborate with him.

“So… dear brands… If you are looking for a 71-year-young model who comes with experience, confidence, and a little bit of swag… I am available! Jai Ho! Styling by #HennaAktar #71AndStylish #NotDoneYet #EleganceIsAnAttitude #ActorLife.”

Netizens send love to Anupam Kher Soon after Anupam Kher's post went live, fans rushed to the comment section and praised him. One among them wrote in the comments, “What an inspiring message by Anupam Kher! Proof that confidence, grace, and self-belief only grow stronger with age. True style isn’t just what you wear it’s how you carry your journey. 71 and absolutely owning it.”

“Absolutely iconic! 71 and owning style, confidence, and swag like no one else. Brands, take note — the ultimate model is here,” added another.

Yet another said, “Still outshining menswear models half your age. Swag doesn’t retire.”

A comment read: "India teaches men to disappear quietly after 60. Stop taking up space. Let the younger ones lead. Retire gracefully. Be dignified , which really means: be invisible. Anupam Kher arrived in Mumbai with ₹37, slept on railway platforms, played a 65-year-old man at age 28 just to get a foot in the door, and now at 71, he's posting photos in formal wear telling brands he's "available" and comes with "experience, confidence, and a little bit of swag."That's not a brand pitch. That's a rebellion. Because the system that told him he was too old to be a romantic lead at 30 is now watching him redefine what 71 looks like. And the discomfort some people feel seeing a 71-year-old call himself sexy isn't about appropriateness. It's about how deeply we've all internalized the idea that aging men should want less. Ask for less. Perform less. He never got that memo. And that's the whole point. The small-town boy from Shimla didn't survive this industry by shrinking. He survived it by refusing to let anyone else write his ceiling. At 71, he still won't."

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