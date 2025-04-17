‘Feels unreal’: Jewel Thief actor Jaideep Ahlawat on his journey; from struggling days in Mumbai to big Bollywood movies

In a recent interview with GQ India, actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared his journey from studying at FTII to becoming a well-known name in Indian cinema. The actor, whose movie Jewel Thief is releasing on April 25, feels lucky to earn a living doing what he truly loves.

“I feel most people go about their lives doing things they don’t actually love. In fact, they might even hate it. So for me, to be able to pay my bills while doing what I always dreamt of—it almost feels unreal. It feels like a blessing,” he told the publication.

Ahlawat enjoys stepping into different characters and experiencing lives far removed from his own. According to him, very few jobs offer that kind of deep connection and adventure.

However, his journey hasn’t been easy. In the early days, living in Mumbai meant more waiting than working. Many roles never came, and many calls never returned. Yet, he never gave up.

Ahlawat followed a simple rule. He wanted to end each day’s frustration with the day itself. Every morning, he started fresh, full of hope and determination.

“No matter how hard the day had been, no matter how brutal the rejection, I had made a rule: my frustration with the day ends with the day,” he said.

“The next morning, I wake up like it never happened. With hope, with vigour, with the belief that I still have a shot at this city,” the Paatal Lok actor said.

Jewel Thief on Netflix In Jewel Thief, Jaideep is collaborating with Saif Ali Khan, who plays the jewel thief. In the Bollywood thriller, Saif is hired by a crime lord, played by Ahlawat, to steal ‘The African Red Sun’, a rare diamond worth ₹500 crore. The cast also includes Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in key roles.

Earlier, Netflix dropped a music video for the promotion of the movie. Jaideep Ahlawat, known as a serious actor, shocked everyone with his dance moves.