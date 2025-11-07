'Felt it was something special': Rajesh Tailang recalls first screening of Delhi Crime series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Rajesh Tailang, one of the lead cast of the Delhi Crime series, recalled the screening of the first season, describing it as one of the "special" moments of his life.

Rajesh Tailang is set to reprise his role as Inspector Bhupendra Singh in the third Season of Delhi Crime. It is set to premiere on November 13 on Netflix.

While talking to ANI, Rajesh Tailang recalled a special moment from the Delhi Crime series.

"I remember a moment when we had our first screening. After that, it was really something special. At that time, I got to see people's reactions for the first time and I felt that it was something special," said Rajesh Tailang.

Actress Sayani Gupta, who will be seen in the upcoming instalment of the series, expressed her gratitude for being a part of the show.

While talking to ANI, Sayani said, "My personal takeaway was one of extreme gratitude, honestly. One, it's very important that a show like this gets made and keeps coming back season after season because it has a lasting impact only because of the honesty with which and the intent with which it's being made and written."

Director Tanuj Chopra also discussed how striking a "perfect balance" in any show in terms of direction and scripting is almost impossible. He advocates for leaving the table open for negotiation when directing a series.

"The secret is that you have to use all of your tools, meaning you have to use your writing, you have to use directing, you have to use editing, and there's never a perfect path. You never strike the perfect balance in the process. You have to keep pushing yourselves, finding the line, going past the line, maybe undershooting the line, giving yourself options. It's always a negotiation till the end, and you have to stay open," said Tanuj Chopra.

The new season will see Shefali Shah reprise her intriguing role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji.

Official synopsis of the show reads, "At the centre of the storm stands DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) -- our steadfast Madam Sir -- who begins connecting the dots between these disappearances and a system fueled by fear, profit, and silence. As her investigation deepens, all roads lead to one name whispered across cities: Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi). Ruthless, invisible, and always one step ahead, she is the elusive architect of the criminal empire who Vartika and her team are determined to bring down -- setting the stage for a psychological face-off between two women who refuse to lose."