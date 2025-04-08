’He smashed his fist through glass window’: Laila Khan on dad Feroz Khan’s outburst over Dharmatma’s A certification

Laila Khan Furniturewala made a successful return to the art scene with her latest solo Mumbai exhibition, Untamed Heart—an artistic tribute to her parents, Sundri Khan and the late Feroz Khan. The show marks her comeback after an 18-year hiatus.

Laila Khan Furniturewala on mother Sundri Khan Talking about Sundri Khan who supported and nurtured Laila’s artistic streak since childhood, the artist told Livemint in an exclusive interview, “My mother is a talented garment designer, and her creations have stood the test of time. Even pieces she sold 20–25 years ago are still cherished and worn today. She also designed costumes for my father’s films, dressing actresses in looks that became iconic. The outfits Zeenat Aman wore in Qurbani remain legendary; even after 45 years, women continue to wear those styles. I think that speaks volumes about her timeless sense of design.”

Recalling her mother's contributions in her journey, Laila Khan Furniturewala shared, “As children in our formative years, we need our parents to instil confidence in us, not overconfidence, but the reassurance that we have talent and the encouragement to pursue it. I have to thank her (Sundri Khan) for that.”

Laila Khan: Father Feroz Khan would never hang my art in house While Sundri instilled art in Laila's heart, Feroz Khan was her biggest critic.

“Both my parents have a deep love for art. My father was my biggest critic, he would never hang a piece of mine in the house just because I had made it. That motivated me because, in our family, we were always honest with each other about our work and our opinions.”

When Feroz Khan smashed his hand after Dharmatma's A certification Ask Laila to share an unknown anecdote from her childhood, she has plenty. One that stood out is Feroz Khan's love for his films.

"I have to share a memorable anecdote about my father. He was incredibly passionate about his films. When his second movie, Dharmatma, received an "Adult" certification, he was so upset that he literally smashed his fist through a glass window upon hearing the news. He wanted the film to be accessible to a wider audience, and the restriction frustrated him deeply. His dedication and intensity was truly remarkable," shared Feroz's daughter.

Laila Khan on not joining films The Khan family is filled with artists. While Laila opted for art, her brother Fardeen Khan joined the film industry.

So why did Laila not follow in the footsteps of her father, just like Fardeen?

"This is a question I’m often asked, and the answer is actually quite interesting. My father was very protective, and at that time, joining the film industry wasn’t really an option for me. Though I loved cinema and had considered it, I wasn’t encouraged to pursue it.

“As I grew older, I developed a deep appreciation for solitude and found art to be far more challenging in a way that truly captivated me. In film, elements like editing and music help shape the story, but in art, there are no such aids; your intention is laid bare. Art reveals everything with complete honesty, and that challenge is what ultimately drew me in.”