Filing for Love X Review: Fans praise Shin Hye-sun and Gong Myung, say ‘the tension, the chemistry OMG’

South Korean workplace romance drama Filing for Love is quickly emerging as one of the most talked-about K-dramas online, with viewers flooding social media platform X with praise for its storytelling, character development and standout chemistry between lead stars Shin Hye-sun and Gong Myung.

Filing For Love X Reviews The ongoing series, created by Yang Hee-seung, written by Yeo Eun-ho and directed by Lee So-hyun, has steadily built momentum since its premiere, but recent episodes appear to have pushed fan excitement to a new level. The drama follows Joo In-ah, the head of a company’s audit department who carries a hidden past, and Noh Ki-jun, once the department’s top employee who is unexpectedly demoted and tasked with handling the firm’s most difficult scandals.

Following the release of Episode 4, reactions on X suggest viewers are becoming increasingly invested in both the central mystery and the slow-burn romance developing between the lead characters.

One viewer wrote: “the case is engaging, the screentime is well-distributed, funny, their backstories are finally being explored, and the ending part 🫣 (sic)”, pointing to the series’ balance between humour, emotional depth and suspense.

Another fan highlighted the growing anticipation around the female lead’s character arc, posting: “The ep today was sooo epic i cant wait for joo inah's backstories and her yearning era for kijoon 🥹 (sic)”.

Much of the discussion online has centred on the chemistry between Shin Hye-sun and Gong Myung, with one viral reaction stating: “The edging and the sexual tension was the hottest thing I’ve ever watched!! Chemistry is so good people are bookmarking for Research purpose😭 #Filingforloveep4 (sic)”.

Speculation about Joo In-ah’s hidden past has also become a major talking point. One post read: “Their giving she's filled with secrets and a past that haunts her and he'll be her comfort person 😭 (sic)”.

While some viewers have warned of emotional twists ahead, the response remains largely positive. “If in EP 4 there was that perfect big kiss, get ready to suffer and get pissed off in this drama, besides that I want to praise their acting and their wonderful chemistry (sic),” another fan wrote.

Several reactions praised the emotional progression between the lead pair. One viewer posted: “I love the build-up—he thought she was the worst boss, but somehow he’s still such a gentleman… the way he starts caring for her 😭 #FilingforLove (sic)”.

Another highlighted a quieter moment from the episode, writing: “that scene down there is so sweet, seriously. like the first time ina says thanks so softly and it looks so genuine too. kijoon even gets all flustered hearing it. AAAAAAAA SO CUTE LIKE HIGH SCHOOL KIDS FALLING IN LOVE. it's something small but super sweet (sic)”.

The show’s soundtrack is also earning attention, with one viewer posting: “THE TENSION THE CHEMISTRY AND OMGGG THAT OST I NEED IT LIKE NOWWWWW #FilingForLove (sic)”.

Gong Myung’s performance has become a particularly strong point of discussion. Some viewers admitted they had initial doubts about his casting, but many now say he has exceeded expectations. One fan wrote: “Can we just give credit to Gong Myung because I know before the drama started alot of people raised their eyebrows with his casting but the way he ismatching up to Haesun’s energy but also shining on his own is something to talk about! He is the perfect Noh Kijoon! #FilingforLove (sic)”.

Shin Hye-sun’s performance has drawn equal praise, with one viewer writing: “i love how she shifts her expressions, hand gestures, body language, and eye acting so effortlessly… its giving BEST ACTRESS 🫢 (sic)”.