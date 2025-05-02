Filipino actor, director Ricky Davao dies at 63, girlfriend Malca heartbroken

Veteran Filipino actor and director Ricky Davao passed away after fighting a battle with cancer. He was 63. His children confirmed the news of his death via a joint post on social media on Friday.

Ricky Davao death Ricky was surrounded by his children when he took his last breath.

The late veteran's daughter Ara Davao wrote on Instagram: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ricky Davao. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children and loved ones, after bravely facing complications related to cancer.

“For more than four decades, he dedicated his life to the craft of acting and directing. His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire. Most of all he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend.”

“We are deeply grateful for your prayers, love, and kind messages during this difficult time. Details about his memorial service will be shared soon,” she added.

Reportedly, Davao suffered from a terminal illness since 2024.

Davao is survived by his three kids: Arabella, Rikki Mae, and Kenneth.

He was previously married to actress Jackie Lou Blanco, with whom he had his kids.

In 2023, he introduced his non-showbiz girlfriend named Malca to the public after being together for over a year.

Ricky Davao's girlfriend Malca reacts to his death Mourning the loss of Ricky, Malca posted a heartbreaking letter on Instagram.

It read: "To My Dearest Bubba, You were the bravest and strongest person I have ever known. From the very beginning up to your last breath, I saw how fiercely you fought. The best decision I have ever made in my life was to be with you and never leave your side all throughout.

“I can still vividly remember how you would ask me, again and again, “Are you tired na?” And I always had just one answer for you, Bubba: “I will never get tired of taking care of you—because we are in this journey together.” You would smile and say, “Thank you. I love you, baby.” Those words alone gave me all the strength I needed to keep going. I didn’t fully believe in the idea of unconditional love. But loving you changed that. Through you, I discovered a deeper part of myself—a part capable of doing anything and everything because of love. Because of my love for you. ”

“I have to admit now… I lied when I told you I’d be okay. I lied when I said I’d be strong. Because the truth is, life doesn’t feel right without you. There’s an emptiness now that nothing can fill. And I miss you more than words will ever be able to express. But I carry you with me, always. In my heart, in my memories, in every quiet moment. I love you forever, my man, my Bubba @rickyad,” she also added.

