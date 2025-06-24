Film body demands ban on Diljit Dosanjh for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3

Amid growing Indo-Pak tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 has found itself at the centre of a political and cinematic storm. The film features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, prompting sharp backlash from key industry bodies, including calls for a blanket ban on Dosanjh’s future projects in India.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have both issued strong public statements condemning Dosanjh’s decision to work with a Pakistani actor. FWICE President BN Tiwari criticised the collaboration, stating it disrespects Indian sentiments and the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. “His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty,” Tiwari told news agency ANI, adding that a formal ban on Dosanjh’s upcoming films and songs is imminent.

Tiwari confirmed that the body had reached out to the producers of Sardaar Ji 3 seeking clarification but received no response. He warned that the film will face a ban in India if any plans are made to release it domestically. Currently, the film is set for an overseas-only release on June 27, with the trailer geo-blocked on YouTube for Indian audiences but accessible via Instagram.

Echoing similar sentiments, AICWA announced a complete industry boycott of Dosanjh. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the association urged Indian production houses, music labels, and event organisers to sever all professional ties with the artist. “We will approach various industry stakeholders to uphold this patriotic call,” AICWA said.

This isn’t the first time Indian film bodies have reacted strongly to collaborations with Pakistani talent. Following heightened political tensions in recent years, several bans have been imposed on Pakistani actors working in Indian films. The situation underscores how national security issues continue to influence the entertainment industry’s business and cultural engagements.

