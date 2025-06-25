Film body questions Diljit Dosanjh's casting in Border 2, writes open letter to makers

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a strongly worded letter to the makers of Border 2, expressing “deep disappointment” over the casting of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming war drama, news agency ANI reported.

Advertisement

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny over cross-border artistic collaborations and their implications for the Indian entertainment industry’s image and cohesion.

The upcoming sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic Border is being directed by Anurag Singh and features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and JP Films, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

A dispute rooted in Sardaar Ji 3 The row stems from Dosanjh’s upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The film is set to release overseas on June 27, but has not been made available on Indian streaming platforms or YouTube, likely due to ongoing tensions and regulatory sensitivities.

Advertisement

FWICE had earlier called for a boycott of all artists involved with Pakistani talent in the wake of recent cross-border hostilities, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and India’s Operation Sindoor in May.

Also Read | Sardaar Ji 3 to not release in India amid row over Hania Aamir, internet reacts

In its letter, FWICE said that casting Dosanjh in a patriotic film like Border 2 undermines the sentiments of the Indian entertainment workforce and audience. The body called it a “blatant violation” of its directive and urged producers to reconsider their decision “in solidarity with national sentiment.”

“By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry,” the letter said.

Industry repercussions and political escalation FWICE’s appeal isn’t limited to producers alone. The body has also written to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs, External Affairs, and the Information & Broadcasting, seeking intervention and punitive action against Dosanjh and the production team of Sardaar Ji 3.

Advertisement

The film body has also approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requesting that certification be withheld for Sardaar Ji 3, which is being released outside India to circumvent regulatory backlash.