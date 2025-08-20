Film Mistress Dispeller observes love triangle with shifting sympathies

*

Film explores China's mistress dispeller industry, revealing complex relationship dynamics

Lo's documentary captures shifting sympathies among wife, husband, and mistress

Fly-on-the-wall filming approach came with ethical challenges

By Hanna Rantala

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Filmmaker Elizabeth Lo's quest to document modern relationships in China led her to a little-known practice to tackle infidelity, discovering that people catching their spouses cheating can hire a professional to end the affair.

Lo's documentary "Mistress Dispeller" gives a close-up glimpse into what is a relatively new industry in China.

Shot over four months, the film follows the real-life case of Mr. and Mrs. Li. The badminton-loving parents of one are considered a model couple by many in their neighbourhood but lately, Mr. Li has got close to a young woman from a nearby town, Fei Fei.

Anguished, Mrs. Li reaches out to Teacher Wang, an experienced mistress dispeller.

Lo and her team met with dozens of mistress dispellers, but Wang was the only one able to persuade her clients to go on camera.

Lo said seeing it unfold in front of her, her sympathies kept shifting from the wife to the husband and even the mistress, which took her by surprise.

It took her team three years of following Wang, filming multiple cases, before they landed on the Li's. The film shows Wang infiltrating the family under a false identity and after gaining Mr. Li and Fei Fei's trust, influencing them to break up.

In order to authentically capture the process, the husband and the mistress could not be let in on the film's concept and were approached to participate in a documentary about modern love in China. A disclaimer at the start of the film declares that none of the scenes are scripted or re-enacted and the subjects agreed to participate in it.

"We really grappled with how we stay ethical as a production when we can't be transparent at first," said Lo.

"We knew that we would show them a cut of the film and give them the opportunity to re-consent to being a part of it. We were very prepared that if they were to drop out, we could pivot to a different film."

"Mistress Dispeller" combines sweeping drone shots of bustling cities and wilderness landscapes with fly-on-the-wall scenes capturing intimate conversations.

"I really wanted audiences to be able to watch the organic interplay between characters. What strings does Teacher Wang pull that elicit what reaction? She's ten steps ahead of everybody constantly," Lo said.

Hong Kong-based Lo, whose previous feature "Stray" centred on street dogs in Istanbul, hopes "Mistress Dispeller" will encourage audiences to reflect on their own approaches to love and forgiveness.

"We're all sort of fumbling through love and trying to find love, sustain love and to keep it," she said.