Filmfare 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring in nostalgia, reunite on K3G, DDLJ, KKHH songs; netizens react | Video

Filmfare Award 2025: The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held on Saturday, October 11. Among the highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who reunited on stage. They performed on some of the iconic songs of their hit films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol at Filmfare Award 2025 Videos of their performance have gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens nostalgic.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol twinned in black outfits at the event. While Khan looked dapper in a black suit, Kajol stole the limelight in a black, sequined saree. They matched steps on songs like Suraj Hua Maddham, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana and Tujhe Dekha To.

The crowd is seen cheering the iconic on-screen couple throughout the performances.

“Our whole childhood #ShahRukhKhan and #Kajol reunite at the #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025WithGujaratTourism,” read a post by Filmfare.

“We just can’t get over this moment. Rahul and Anjali with KJO on stage at the #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025WithGujaratTourism,” added another post.

Watch videos:

Netizens react to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol performance Reacting to them, a netizen wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “What a reunion.”

“Their chemistry never faded even after ages. It’s timeless and still as magical as ever,” added another.

One more wrote, “Best thing is having them not rehearsed, so the nervousness, the shyness, the raw chemistry plays out so naturally and hits right. Instead of looking too choreographed, it’s just them and their magic — I love it.”

Someone else also said, “20 years and everything still the same. I wanna cry.”

“The nostalgia, the chemistry, the magic — only SRK & Kajol can do this,” a post by a fanclub read.

“The chemistry between Kajol & Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just acting — it’s pure magic that defined an era. From DDLJ to K3G, no pair could ever recreate that effortless charm and emotion. Bollywood’s timeless duo,” yet another fan post mentioned.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted Filmfare after 17 years break Shah Rukh Khan returned to host the hosting duties at Filmfare Awards after a long gap. He was seen alongside Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and Maniesh Paul.

Shah Rukh Khan was also honoured at the event for his contributions towards Indian cinema.

The event was attended by several celebrities. Among them were Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Harshvardhan Rane, Mohnish Behl, Shoojit Sircar, Kriti Sanon, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Anu Malik and Nitanshi Goel.